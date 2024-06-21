5 Browns on the Roster Bubble Following Minicamp, OTAs
4. Pierre Strong, RB
After a relatively quiet rookie season, Pierre Strong saw a lot more action as a sophomore. With Nick Chubb on the sidelines, Strong occupied the RB2 role behind Jerome Ford and made the most of it, turning 63 carries into 291 rushing yards (4.6 yards per attempt), a touchdown, and 10 first downs.
But while having Strong around was needed a year ago, that isn't the case this summer. Even if Chubb is still recovering from his devastating knee injury, Cleveland's backfield is a lot fuller than it was a year ago.
In addition to Chubb and Ford returning in the top two roles, the Browns went out and added D'Onta Foreman and Nyheim Hines through free agency. Both rushers have more proven track records than Strong as Hines has amassed 2,980 scrimmage yards with 18 TDs across five career seasons while Foreman has averaged 4.3 rushing yards on 445 carries across the last three seasons.
Having five running backs on the 53-man roster would be overkill, making Strong the likeliest man out. As solid as he was last season, he doesn't do anything that separates himself from the competition and will likely have to continue his NFL career elsewhere.
Fortunately, teams are always looking to add RB depth, meaning Strong likely won't be out of a job for long if he receives the axe.