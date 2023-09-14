Browns Will Debut NFL's Best Uniforms on Monday Night Football
"If you look good, you feel good. If you feel good, you play good." - Deion Sanders
The Cleveland Browns won't need any help against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football for Week 2, but if the old "look good, play good" mantra is true, this blowout could be an all-timer.
That's because the Browns are debuting the NFL's best uniforms for this one.
Browns New Helmet: All-White Alternate Uniform
Taking advantage of the NFL's recent relaxation of their alternate uniforms, the Browns are finally debuting their alternate helmet — a white look that matches the all-white alternate uniform they'll be rocking for Monday Night Football.
The NFL had banned alternate helmets in 2013, citing safety risks with players switching between helmets. It didn't make a whole lot of sense at the time, and really felt like the league grasping at straws to make people believe they were taking concussions risks seriously. Thankfully they dropped the goofy rule for the 2022 season, and now the Browns are taking advantage.
This is like taking the old "Color Rush" uniform ideas to another level — carrying the "whiteout" theme all the way from head to toe, while still tying in the traditional brown-and-orange color scheme as striped accents throughout.
This team (especially the defense) played with a renewed swagger in Week 1 that we haven't seen in Cleveland for a long time.
This is a team that walked the walk first, beating up on the Cincinnati Bengals, then talked the talk after — having shut Ja'Marr Chase up for his "elves" comments.
You know they'll bring that swagger into Heinz Field in Week 2, welcoming the hostile environment that the Steelers fans will bring. And for only the second time in the last 25 years, the Browns are actually favored on the road in Pittsburgh.
Now they've got a uniform that brings enough swagger to match the team's energy.
You may not be able to match the Browns' swagger, but you can feel pretty good about your Week 2 performance to if you pick up your $200 guaranteed bonus from FanDuel. Just sign up through the Factory of Sadness link below and back your Browns, and then whether your bet wins or loses you'll automatically be awarded your entire $200 bonus either way. As an added perk? You get $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket too. Not a bad way to start the season. Just make sure to claim your offer now before it expires!